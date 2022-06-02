Galesburg woman enters guilty plea in death of her 7-year-old daughter

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman has entered a guilty plea in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter. The woman, 30-year-old Hazel Ivy, is charged with first degree murder after her daughter was found stabbed to death in January of 2021. In a hearing held June 2, 2022, the court accepted her plea in exchange for a sentencing limit of 20 to 53 years. Ivy would serve 100-percent of any sentence the court imposed.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin provided a synopsis of the trial evidence, including the multiple wounds to the child and Ivy’s confession. The court also found there was sufficient factual basis that Ivy was mentally ill at the time of the offense. That finding has no effect on the sentence the court may impose in the case, according to Karlin.

After the hearing, Karlin commented on the guilty plea and negotiated agreement.

“My goal in this case was to obtain a conviction for first degree murder and see that Ivy spend the rest of her days in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The agreement reached in this case achieves that goal.”

He went on to explain, “I can say now that this was the most gruesome crime I have been involved with in my nearly 30-year career. As I prepared for the trial, I began to see signs of significant trauma in those people connected to the case: witnesses, law enforcement, court personnel, and my own attorneys and staff. I worried about the effect the trial could have on those selected as jurors. It was after the hearing at which we finalized the photographs from the crime scene and autopsy that I decided to see if there was a way to fully achieve my goal seeing Ivy spend the rest of her life in prison, obtain a the certainty of a conviction, while eliminating the need to further traumatize people working on the case.”

