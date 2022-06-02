Advertisement

Galesburg woman pleads guilty in January 2021 stabbing death of daughter

Hazel L. Ivy, age 29, of Galesburg, Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg mother has pleaded guilty after being charged of first degree murder in the January 24, 2021 stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter.

Knox County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle accepted the plea of 30-year-old Hazel Ivy on Thursday.

The guilty please was conditioned on the agreement to limit Ivy’s sentence range from 20 to 53 years in Illinois Department of Corrections.

The court found there was sufficient evidence that Ivy had a mental illness at the time of the murder, but the finding has no effect on the possible sentence the court decides.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin provided a statement after the guilty plea:

My goal in this case was to obtain a conviction for First Degree Murder and see that Ivy spend the rest of her days in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The agreement reached in this case achieves that goal. Because Ivy is 30 years old, any lengthy sentence will insure that she dies in prison. I can say now that this was this most gruesome crime I have been involved with in my nearly thirty-year career. As I prepared for the trial, I began to see signs of significant trauma in those people connected to the case: witnesses, law enforcement, court personnel, and my own attorneys and staff. I worried about the effect the trial could have on those selected as jurors. It was after the hearing at which we finalized the photographs from the crime scene and autopsy that I decided to see if there was a way to fully achieve my goal seeing Ivy spend the rest of her life in prison, obtain a the certainty of a conviction, while eliminating the need to further traumatize people working on the case. The agreement reached today does all that.

