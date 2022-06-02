Illinois reports first case of monkeypox in latest outbreak

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) The first probably case of monkeypox tied to the latest global outbreak, has been reported in Chicago. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday a single case in an adult male with recent travel history to Europe.

Initial testing was completed June 1, 2022 at an IDPH laboratory, and confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois public health officials are working closely with the CDC and the patient’s health care providers to identify those who may have been in contact with the patient. The man did not require hospitalization and is isolating at his Chicago home in good condition.

The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19. Person to person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness and typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. It progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

Beginning in 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox have been reported in several countries that do not normally report monkeypox, including the United States. On May 18, 2022, a U.S. resident tested positive for monkeypox after returning from Canada. As of June 2, 2022, the CDC reports 19 confirmed cases in multiple states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

People who have a new or unexplained rash, sores, or symptoms, or have a confirmed exposure should see a healthcare provider, remind them that the virus is circulating in the community, and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until they have been seen.

For more about this virus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/ and https://chi.gov/monkeypox.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.