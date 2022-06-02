Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) -Moore Local is a truly one-of-a-kind shop.

The retailer carries everything from coffee to cheese, to locally-produced meat products, to ice cream and even gifts. There are two locations---the original store in Maquoketa plus a location in Bellevue.

Chloe Swanson, longtime Moore Local employee, discusses deeper details about the unique business including that many of the fresh products (such as eggs, beef, and cheese) are produced from animals their family farm in rural Maquoketa. There have been recent expansions, moves, and exciting updates.

Learn more at https://www.shopmoorelocal.com/ or by calling (563) 221-2298.

Business details:

