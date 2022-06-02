Advertisement

Mount Pleasant man sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for child pornography charges

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to 342 months; or 28 years and six months, in prison for the production of child pornography.

Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez, 40, was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.

According to court documents, an investigation started when law enforcement received information about Elias Rodriguez’s possible sexual abuse of a girl.

Through investigation, it was found Elias Rodriguez had sexually assaulted the girl from five-year-old, the reported incident when she was 17-years-old, according to court records. Elias Rodriguez also took a video of the sexual assault with his cell phone.

On Jan. 21, Elias Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charge.

United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa said, Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

