Multiple fire departments respond to Cascade building fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 4 fire departments responded to a fire in Cascade, according to the Telegraph Herald.

The fire was reported around 9:20 p.m., in the building where Interior Elements is located, at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Buchanan Street.

Witnesses reported seeing the building fully engulfed at one point.

Fire fighters have not said what caused the fire.

