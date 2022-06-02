No Strike: United Steelworkers ratify new contract with Arconic

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers across four Arconic plants voted to ratify a new contract on Wednesday.

USW 105 members in Bettendorf, along with locals at plants in Indiana, Tennessee and New York voted for most of the day and 60% of members voted to pass the proposed contract. This comes as union members at all four plants voted unanimously to authorize a strike on May 12. With the passing of this new deal, they will avoid a work stoppage.

Local 105 president Patrick Stock weighed in on the voting margins.

“It means that there’s still stuff to improve on,” Stock said. “Next time we go to contract in four years, we’ll be working on those issues.”

The deal is a four-year agreement with the company. USW members can expect an initial 7% raise with additional 4.5% raises over the next three years. In total, the contract raises wages by 20.5%. Another addition includes MLK Day as a paid holiday.

As reported by TV6 News, union leadership was looking to improve healthcare, but the agreement includes no changes to benefits. Another notable concession made was made in the elimination of performance pay.

“We weren’t getting anywhere with [performance pay] with the company,” Stock said. “At some point, you know, it came off the table and other proposals were put on. I don’t really consider this a loss going forward. We know what we need to focus on next contract.”

Stock said membership had the chance to look at the proposal before the vote at the Waterfront Convention Center.

“Ultimately it was their voice their vote,” Stock said. “I think bringing back the information and helping people understand that it was the biggest thing that we could do.”

With the passing of the deal, workers will get an immediate $2,000 bonus and another bonus of the same amount in January 2023.

Arconic released the following statement in response to Wednesday’s vote:

“We are pleased that our USW represented employees at Arconic’s master contract locations ratified the agreement tonight. The new collective bargaining agreement covers about 3,400 employees and runs through May 15, 2026.”

The previous contract expired on May 15. USW Local 105 workers were in a similar position in 2019 when the last contract was approved. They also voted to authorize a strike then but avoided one by approving a deal after several deadline extensions.

