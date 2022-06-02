Advertisement

Pride Month celebrations in the Quad Cities

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -The month of June is recognized as Pride Month and several events are scheduled to take place in the Quad Cities.

The Quad Cities Pride Fest is June 3rd and 4th at the Schwiebert Riverfront Park starting at 4pm.

The fest will include music, food, drag and burlesque shows.

Also being held at the Pride Fest is ‘Dunk ‘Em’, hosted by the Clock Inc.

‘Dunk ‘em’ has a list of the Quad Cities best, lining up to take a splash in the dunk tank for a good cause.

One of the names on the list is Marketing and Communications Director Tyler Mitchell with The Project of the Quad Cities.

“So I’m really excited for that. And I’ve been betting my friends and family and co workers that they cannot successfully dunk me. Because of course I have to be a little you know, snippy about it and make it interesting,” said Mitchell.

Another event hosted for the first time at UP Skybar is the Drag Brunch.

Drag Brunch is June 5th at 12pm at UP Skybar.

Looking ahead the Pride 5k is June 12 and the Pride Party is June 18th at Bass Street Landing.

Mitchell goes on to say if outdoor pride events are not your speed, there are ways to celebrate indoors as well.

“It’s a personal definition that we all connect with, right? So sometimes celebrating pride could just be sitting at home, where you’re comfortable being yourself or spending time with a small group of friends and family who love and accept you for who you are. Right? It’s really up to you how you want to celebrate Pride,” said Mitchell.

