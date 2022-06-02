Advertisement

Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A local overstock merchandise business with a successful Rock Island location has recently opened a new store in the Hilltop neighborhood in Davenport.

Jason Rockwell, Quad Cities Liquidation, talks about the expansion and what his business offers customers looking to shop for items (from major retailers) at steeply discounted prices. Nothing is more than 50% the price of original retail price.

The original Rock Island store is at 2626 7th Avenue. The new Davenport location can be found at 228 West 15th Street.

Shoppers can get more information by calling (563) 551-6359 or visiting the retailer’s website: https://www.qcliquidation.com/

