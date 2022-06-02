Quad Cities Museum Week starts Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Museum Week is back!
Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Visit Quad Cities informs viewers about this collaboration between the tourism agency and 14 area museums---now in its fifth year of welcoming visitors with activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, and special programs.
2022 Quad Cities Museum Week will run June 5 through June 12. Full details about the festivities can be found at https://www.qcmuseumweek.com/.
The observation is an opportunity for families to celebrate science, art, history, and discovery at our region’s wonderful array of facilities that appeal to a variety of audiences and ages.
Participating museums include:
- Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives – complimentary admission and extended hours.
- Buffalo Bill Museum - $1 off adult and senior admission
- Colonel Davenport House - Pioneer Days June 11-12, from 12-4:30 p.m. each day
- Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – complimentary tours, programs, exhibits.
- Family Museum – new Thomas & Friends™ exhibit.
- Cody Homestead – complimentary admission when you mention “QC Museum Week”.
- Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – complimentary admission and live demonstrations on select days
- Davenport School Museum – complimentary admission and new exhibits.
- Figge Art Museum – special programming throughout the week for all ages.
- German American Heritage Center – complimentary admission
- Hauberg Estate – complimentary behind the scenes tours during select hours.
- Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – omplimentary admission and gift shop discount.
- John Hauberg Indian Museum – complimentary admission and farming activity (sensory table).
- Karpeles Manuscript Museum – complimentary admission and scavenger hunt with prizes.
- Putnam Museum & Science Center – $5 discounted admission & special movie, Kaluoka-Hina, playing on the GIANT Screen.
- The Sawmill Museum – buy-one-get-one-free admission.
