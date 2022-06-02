Quad Cities Museum Week starts Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Museum Week is back!

Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Visit Quad Cities informs viewers about this collaboration between the tourism agency and 14 area museums---now in its fifth year of welcoming visitors with activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, and special programs.

2022 Quad Cities Museum Week will run June 5 through June 12. Full details about the festivities can be found at https://www.qcmuseumweek.com/.

The observation is an opportunity for families to celebrate science, art, history, and discovery at our region’s wonderful array of facilities that appeal to a variety of audiences and ages.

Participating museums include:

