Quad Cities Museum Week starts Sunday

2022 Quad Cities Museum Week runs June 5-12
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Museum Week is back!

Charlotte Doehler-Morrison, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Visit Quad Cities informs viewers about this collaboration between the tourism agency and 14 area museums---now in its fifth year of welcoming visitors with activities, new exhibits, discounted admissions, tours, and special programs.

2022 Quad Cities Museum Week will run June 5 through June 12. Full details about the festivities can be found at https://www.qcmuseumweek.com/.

The observation is an opportunity for families to celebrate science, art, history, and discovery at our region’s wonderful array of facilities that appeal to a variety of audiences and ages.

Participating museums include:

