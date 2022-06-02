Advertisement

SouthPark Mall offering 6 months of free rent with new lease

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - SouthPark Mall announced a limited-time promotion offering six months of free rent to retailers that sign a three-year lease.

The mall is mart of the Macerich portfolio of malls across the US.

“We are committed to incubating new businesses and excited to help them add or expand their physical footprint at SouthPark and many opportunities to promote their brands,” said Jerry Jones, property manager of SouthPark Mall.

The promotion is good for any business leasing spaces ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet.

“We’re enthusiastic about giving local entrepreneurs a boost to open storefronts in the SouthPark Mall,” said Jones.

SouthPark Mall had 850,000 square feet of retail space with store anchors including: DICK’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, JCPenney and Von Maur.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men were taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.
Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges
Susan Rodriguez and Armin Rodriguez are held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Stepgrandparents, stepmom charged in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse case, prosecutors say

Latest News

The Quad Cities International Airport says they’re back to about 94% of their pre-pandemic...
Quad Cities International Airport showing signs of recovery, but still facing headwinds
logo
Negotiations stall between CNH and UAW in Burlington
Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort...
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen
This image shows the John Deere logo.
Deere reports over $2 billion in second-quarter profits