SouthPark Mall offering 6 months of free rent with new lease

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - SouthPark Mall announced a limited-time promotion offering six months of free rent to retailers that sign a three-year lease.

The mall is mart of the Macerich portfolio of malls across the US.

“We are committed to incubating new businesses and excited to help them add or expand their physical footprint at SouthPark and many opportunities to promote their brands,” said Jerry Jones, property manager of SouthPark Mall.

The promotion is good for any business leasing spaces ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet.

“We’re enthusiastic about giving local entrepreneurs a boost to open storefronts in the SouthPark Mall,” said Jones.

SouthPark Mall had 850,000 square feet of retail space with store anchors including: DICK’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, JCPenney and Von Maur.

