Sunny and comfy next few days

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Skies have cleared overnight and now we enter a stretch of sunny days in the QCA before active weather sets up from Sunday onward. Temps will still average slightly below normal today thanks to NW winds, but the humidity will be comfy and highs will be in the mid 70s. We will tack on a few degrees on Friday, but skies will remain sunny. Saturday will be the day when we get back to the 80s ahead of our next chance for rain that returns late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain chances will be taken on a day by day case next week with none of the days looking to be washouts, but rain and clouds will keep us cooler than normal in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Suny. High: 75º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 78º

