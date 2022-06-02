Trinity Cancer Center honors more than 60 oncology donors with wall

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 60 oncology donors were recognized Wednesday when Trinity Health Foundation unveiled its donor wall at the Unity Point Cancer Center in Moline.

“Generous donors have made a tremendous impact on the patients of Trinity Cancer Center,” said Mary Macumber Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation President. “Their generosity has supported patients on their path to recovery and helped fighters become survivors. It is a privilege to honor them in this way.”

According to Unity Point, Trinity Health Foundation has helped raise $380,000 for cancer care since 2020.

All donation money supports local care for Quad City cancer patients, which helps to reduce travel time and expenses for patients and their loved ones, Unity Point said. The support also helps the Trinity Foundation provide critical equipment and furnishings, as well as comfort and privacy.

“This wall really does depict lots of different stories behind every name listed or every event,” Schmidt said. “Many times people are holding events to help support cancer care, and each bubble does depict each individual story.”

About a third of the donor wall is filled with names.

