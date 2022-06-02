Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - A Warren County man is lucky to be alive after his leg got caught in an auger. He then hit a horse while driving himself to the emergency room.

“The auger was going around the silo, quicker than it needed it to be, exposed, and I was alone and it just caught my pant leg and it took me down almost immediately and a second later it stopped, thank God. A bolt sheared and if it hadn’t it would have taken my leg if not more,” said Eric Hanson, the farmer involved in the accident.

Hanson says he cut his pants free from the auger and started driving himself to the hospital.

“It’s a two-lane country lane road out here with some hills and I was at the top of one of those hills and I saw a guy that looked like he was gesturing to me but I didn’t quite follow. The next moment I’m over the crest of the hill colliding with a horse,” Hanson said.

Illinois State Police say officials responded to the crash scene near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. After a preliminary investigation, police said the vehicle was traveling northbound on 140th Street at a high pace when it struck the horse, who was in the roadway. Officials say the horse died on impact. Hanson climbed out of the window of his truck and called 911, then a friend to give him a ride to the hospital.

Hanson says his ten years in the Army and one spent in Afghanistan helped prepare him for emergencies like this.

“It reminded me of being in Afghanistan where you feel like you’re going to die and it’s just the worst. There’s just the briefest moment of recognition where you know it’s happening and you know that you’re helpless,” said Hanson, “You know when you’re in a bad situation and you need to do your best to stay calm.”

Hanson got 20 stitches in his leg and is expected to make a full recovery. His truck was totaled in the accident.

“I couldn’t believe it was a horse. A deer maybe. A cow I get it. But nothing. Nothing was going through my mind except ‘wow what a day,’” Hanson said.

