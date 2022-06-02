YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley in top 2% of nonprofits in the US

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley has been recognized for its community impact and fiscal diligence.

The nonprofit based in Davenport has been serving Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties since 1858.

A record-breaking fundraising campaigned and a four-star ratings from Charity Navigator places the YMCA in the top 2% of all charities independently evaluated in the United States.

“It all begins with our volunteer board leadership, the same way it has for 164 years,” said Brad Martell, president and CEO of YMCA of the IMV.

“The legacy of service, understanding community needs and leading our mission to meet these challenges is very special. Together, our volunteers, donors, staff, and members and participants are making a real difference in thousands of lives,” said Martell.

YMCA of the IMV raised more than $864,000 from nearly 2,000 donors this year. The record amount is about half of the $1.53 million the Y provides directly to people who need their services in the area they cover.

“This exceptional designation sets YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator.

Martell says the YMCA’s goal every year is to serve more people than the previous year.

