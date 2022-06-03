Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Source: KCCI
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The four men were taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
The humane society will no longer be labeling the breeds of the dogs up for adoption.
Humane Society of Scott County going ‘breed free’ June 1
Scott F. English, 52, of Kewanee.
Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead after shooting outside of Iowa church
Moline Centre hosts pop-up event for "Form For the Future" project.
Moline city officials hope to hear community’s input on the future of downtown
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist