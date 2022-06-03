Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Moline shooting arrested in California

U.S. Marshalls captured Alonzo-Rosales in California.
U.S. Marshalls captured Alonzo-Rosales in California.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - U.S. Marshals in California arrested a man police say shot a 22- year-old man in Moline on April 24, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Alonzo-Rosales, 23, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The Moline Police Department responded about 1:48 a.m. April 24, to the 1600 block of River Drive for a reported fight, the department said.

When officers arrived in the parking lot, they found a 22- year-old man from Davenport who had been shot in the leg. He suffered serious injuries and was transported via Life Flight to a trauma hospital, police said.

According to police, investigators determines that an argument occurred on the north side of River Drive and then a confrontation occurred on the south side of River Drive where police say Alonzo-Rosales pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

