Downtown non-profit carries on tradition of Burlington Steamboat Days with carnival and live music June 8 - 11

Music and a carnival in place of the riverfront tradition known as Burlington Steamboat Days
Music and a carnival in place of the riverfront tradition known as Burlington Steamboat Days(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The pandemic may have ended Burlington Steamboat Days, but the tradition of music and carnival rides on the riverfront continues through the non-profit, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment.

According to a news release BRE will present carnival rides and free live entertainment June 8- 11. Even though the Steamboat Days music festival is gone, event organizers say they wanted to honor the long-time community event by keeping the name with the carnival. The Steamboat Days carnival will be set-up downtown behind the Auditorium. In addition, on Fri. June 10 and Sat. June 11, enjoy 2 nights of free live music.

Jerrod Hogan & South 55, Iowa rockers and New TRICK perform both nights. On Saturday, there will be a 90s Boy-Band Tribute show with the all-female rock band, “Been There Done That” opening. Prizes will be offered to the best dressed boy-band fans. The Menke & Company Main Stage will be set up behind the Auditorium by facing the river, making a great view for boaters.

Both nights of music start at 5:30 p.m. with headliners taking the stage around 9 p.m. Shuttle services will be provided by the city of Burlington.

