Facebook watch groups are helping to bring Milan community together

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) -- A rise in local vandalism and car thefts may have caused Milan residents Chuck Henson and Linda Hocker to start a Guardians of the Neighborhood Facebook group, but its meaning to the community has since grown to be so much more.

When it comes to creating Facebook groups, Henson is no beginner. He created the I Love Milan Facebook group, which has over 5,000 members, over five years ago.

He also runs the Retro Quad Cities page which boasts over 50,000 followers. “I like sharing some of the history,” said Henson, “we have such a rich history.”

The I love Milan group, for the most part, involved the sharing of thoughts and ideas from community members around the area, but due to the rise in post-pandemic crime, Henson thought about creating something more specific.

“We’re a small enough community that it started raising eyebrows,” said Henson about the crime, “and the I Love Milan page didn’t quite meet the needs.”

Which is where Hocker, who already considers herself a neighborhood watchdog, came in after a string of car burglaries in her Hillcrest neighborhood caused her to meet with the Chief of Police for the Village of Milan.

The Chief then organized a community meeting to talk about how they handle local crime and Hocker posted the event to the I Love Milan Facebook group, which was what led to her and Henson creating the Guardians of the Neighborhood Facebook group, an online community watch service for residents of specific Milan neighborhoods.

“In about 2 months we’ve gone from just the Hillcrest addition to about 6 neighborhoods,” said Hocker.

While the groups are used for the purpose of preventing and solving crimes, they have grown into a digital gathering place as well for the neighborhoods.

“We’ve had people who have been recluses or shut-ins, that have gotten assistance,” said Henson of the group, “we’ve found out we have businesses that no one really knew because it didn’t have a presence.”

Hocker and Henson have since planned their first neighborhood block party, a potluck, from the creation of the group, which will take place on June 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Seventh Street Court West in Milan.

The party will have an ice cream truck as well as an outdoor movie screen.

Neighbors who want to join are encouraged to sign up through their respective Facebook groups. However, the administrators of the group also plan to livestream the event.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.