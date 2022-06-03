Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing on 7th Street in Moline around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighter noticed light smoke and flames in the back of the building.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out.

Everyone inside the building and the surrounding buildings were able to escape the fire.

Moline Fire had 17 people respond to the fire with four engines, two ambulances and one command vehicle.

Moline Police, Rock Island Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, East Moline Fire, MidAmerican Energy and Moline Second Alarmers assisted the Moline Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was electrical, originating in the incoming mast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.