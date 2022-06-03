Advertisement

Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop

Moline Fire Department battled fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing
Moline Fire Department battled fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing on 7th Street in Moline around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighter noticed light smoke and flames in the back of the building.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out.

Everyone inside the building and the surrounding buildings were able to escape the fire.

Moline Fire had 17 people respond to the fire with four engines, two ambulances and one command vehicle.

Moline Police, Rock Island Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, East Moline Fire, MidAmerican Energy and Moline Second Alarmers assisted the Moline Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was electrical, originating in the incoming mast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Splash Landing in Bettendorf temporarily closed
Bettendorf pool temporarily closed
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Christine Sanders won $50,000 on the $5 scratch game
Davenport woman wins $50,000 from scratch ticket

Latest News

Music and a carnival in place of the riverfront tradition known as Burlington Steamboat Days
Downtown non-profit carries on tradition of Burlington Steamboat Days with carnival and live music June 8 - 11
U.S. Marshalls captured Alonzo-Rosales in California.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Moline shooting arrested in California
The event takes place June 4.
‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ charity walk and fundraiser raises awareness and promotes safe sleep for infants
Iowa Primary Election: How to make sure your absentee ballot counts