Moline city officials hope to hear community’s input on the future of downtown

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline city officials are asking for input about what the future of Downtown should look like.

The Moline Centre’s “Form for the Future” is looking at redeveloping those areas in and around downtown. With the construction of the new I-74 bridge finished and the demolition of the remaining bridge underway, the project started its first phase of public input in May.

Project leaders hosted a pop-up event at the Bass Street Landing Concert series on Thursday to hear from the community. They also want people to fill out an online survey with a selection of pictures of possible new looks for downtown and a few questions.

Abigail Rose, a senior designer with All Together the design firm for the project, said the city wants to implement a “Form-based” code.

“[It] focuses on more of the form and actually thinking about transparency and where Windows should be,” Rose said. “So if people are walking, thinking about ways to make the streetscape more approachable.”

Marisa Schulz, a Principal with All Together, said this will be easier to collect feedback.

“We’re really looking for people to tell us what kind of designs do you like?” Schulz said. “That’s a lot easier for people than telling us what exactly or what use do you want to see there. “

The pop-up events continue Friday at Dead Poets Espresso, Lagomarcino’s and Mercado on Fifth. To learn about times and to take the survey visit the Form for the Future website.

