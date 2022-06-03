Advertisement

Plants with benefits

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Plants are good for us. They make our homes and landscapes look beautiful, they can give us a sense of purpose plus the greenery brings nature into concrete and urban environments.

But did you know that many plants have hidden benefits or talents?

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, identifies several species of common plants that you can be proud to have (or add) in your landscape. She also shares the top tips to make the most of these botanicals.

  • Verbena, citronella, and eucalyptus: natural fragrance to repel insects.
  • Sunflowers: is useful in performing phytoremediation which is the process of using plants to extract metals and toxins from soil.
  • Wild Indigo: is a nitrogen fixer that can perform as a natural fertilizer, Nitrogen-fixing plants release nitrogen back into the air after they die, making it available to neighboring plants. Plants in the legume family are known to be nitrogen-fixing.
  • Lavender: insect repellant and relaxing scent.

