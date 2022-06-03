Advertisement

Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

Nicholas Richmond
Nicholas Richmond(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Richmond for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection with vandalism at the Clinton Municipal Pool on June 1.

Pool employees told Clinton police broken glass bottles were found in the pool that had not been there the previous day.

As a result, the water had to be drained because of the glass, per Model Aquatic Health Code regulations.

The pool draining, cleaning and rebalancing of the water will result in damages more the $1,500, but below $10,000.

Police arrested Richmond after an extensive investigation.

He is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

The Clinton Municipal Pool’s season opening has been delayed.

