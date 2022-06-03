‘Red, White and Boom’ fireworks show returns July 3

Advertisement

"Red, White and Boom" returns July 3(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It’s a Quad Cities tradition that is making its return to celebrate Independence Day.

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island will be July 3.

Fireworks will be launched from two barges in the Mississippi River at 9:30 p.m., with viewing area from LeClaire Park, Quinlan Court, Centennial Park, Bechtel Park and Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair.

The fireworks will be in sync with music on radio station 97X.

There will be family activities throughout the day on both sides of the river.

Freight House Farmers’ Market in downtown Davenport runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a free “Iowa’s History on the Move Mobile Museum” in the Freight House parking lot from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A “Red, White and Bags!” double-elimination tournament will take place at Quinlan Court from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In LeClaire Park there will be a live band from 6-9:30 p.m. while Davenport Parks and Recreation will have a kids zone with yard games, bounce houses and a NASCAR simulator from 6-9 p.m.

The River Bandits take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6 p.m. at Modern Woodman park.

In Rock Island, there will be live music feature DJ Jeff James from 5-7 p.m., with the Class of ‘82 tribute band taking over at 7.

There will also be activities for the kids including face paintings and balloon animals

Parking in downtown Davenport will be free in the city parking ramps from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with other parking north of River Drive.

In Rock Island, can park on the street and in the city ramp for free.

KWQC-TV6 is a proud sponsor of “Red, White and Boom.”

