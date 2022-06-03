Advertisement

Second man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting

Washington is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Washington is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.(KWQC/ Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims on May 29, 2021, in Rock Island.

Seth D. Washington, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, according to Rock Island Police Department in a media release.

Washington is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Around 12:47 p.m. May 29, 2021, police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street for a report that someone had been shot and found Sims, the department said. He was taken to Trinity Rock Island, where he died from his injuries.

On May 30, Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Mayson Andrew Davis of Muscatine, for the charge of First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony, police said.

Davis was arrested later on May 30 by the Muscatine Police Department, according to police. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Splash Landing in Bettendorf temporarily closed
Bettendorf pool temporarily closed
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’

Latest News

The event takes place June 4.
‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ charity walk and fundraiser raises awareness and promotes safe sleep for infants
Iowa Primary Election: How to make sure your absentee ballot counts
"Red, White and Boom" returns July 3
‘Red, White and Boom’ fireworks show returns July 3
The project is hosting pop-up events and a survey to hear the community's input.
Moline city officials hope to hear community’s input on the future of downtown