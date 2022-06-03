Second man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims on May 29, 2021, in Rock Island.

Seth D. Washington, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, according to Rock Island Police Department in a media release.

Washington is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Around 12:47 p.m. May 29, 2021, police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street for a report that someone had been shot and found Sims, the department said. He was taken to Trinity Rock Island, where he died from his injuries.

On May 30, Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Mayson Andrew Davis of Muscatine, for the charge of First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony, police said.

Davis was arrested later on May 30 by the Muscatine Police Department, according to police. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

