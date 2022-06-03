Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Cascade fire

CASCADE, Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed in a fire Wednesday night in Cascade has been identified as 39-year-old Christian Wagner, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Friday.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, Cascade police, the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to 206 1st Ave. for a report of a structure fire.

The building had heavy smoke coming from it, deputies said in the release. Wagner, who lived in the apartment, was located inside, according to the release.

Damages to the building are estimated at $80,000, and it is considered a total loss, according to the release. The cause of the fire will be determined by the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.

According to the release, the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

