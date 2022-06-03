Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead following a shooting outside of a church on the edge of Ames Thursday evening.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.

Investigators said two victims were killed and the suspect appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot. No other injuries were reported.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to extend our condolences to the family, to the victims, to the others that were inside the church at the time,” Story County Sheriff Captain Nicholas Lennie said.

Cornerstone Church released a statement on the tragedy Thursday evening:

“Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community. It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any details at this time. We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired. Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation.

We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff’s Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families.

Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted”. Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us. For anyone interested, we will be holding a prayer service tomorrow, June 3, 2022, at 10 AM, at Cornerstone Church of Ames, 56829 US HWY 30, Ames, IA, 50010. All are welcome to attend in-person or join us online at cornerstonelife.com/live.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement late Thursday following the shooting.

Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 3, 2022

The church is located about two miles east of the central campus at Iowa State University. Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred this evening, June 2, in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Ames. We know many in our campus community attend services and are members of the church.

This is a tragic loss and our condolences are with the families and friends of the victims. As we wait to learn more about what happened, we ask that everyone extend care and compassion to one another”.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday where more information about Thursday’s shooting is expected to be released.

