‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ charity walk and fundraiser raises awareness and promotes safe sleep for infants

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2nd annual Charity Walk and Family FUNdraiser will take placed June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Susan Clark Junior High School in Muscatine.

This event is put on by the non-profit “Theo Wolf Foundation, which was founded in March 2021 with a mission to promote and educate people on infant safe sleep practices.

Theo Benjamin Wolf was a healthy 12-week-old infant in August 2019 when he died at daycare due to unsafe sleeping practices.

By raising awareness of safe sleep practices with infants, the family hope to save another family from losing a child.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly 3,400 infants day each year from unsafe sleeping practices.

The event celebrates Theo’s 3rd birthday.

A 1.5 mile charity walk will begin at the junior high at 9 a.m., followed by a live butterfly release to celebrate Theo’s 3rd heavenly birthday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Family FUNdraiser featuring a number of free kids games with prizes, face painting, bounce houses and appearances from princesses.

There will also be a dunk tank where people can dunk members from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be plenty of food and drink options to purchase, along with 60 silent auction baskets.

Proceeds from the event will go back to the community through the Theo Wolf Foundation’s Safe Sleep Kits. The kits include a HALO SleepSack.

There will be vendors providing infant sleep safety education.

Lutheran Services in Iowa will be provided free car seat safety checks, and have free care seats available for families in need.

