Advertisement

‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ charity walk and fundraiser raises awareness and promotes safe sleep for infants

The event takes place June 4.
The event takes place June 4.(The Theo Wolf Foundation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2nd annual Charity Walk and Family FUNdraiser will take placed June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Susan Clark Junior High School in Muscatine.

This event is put on by the non-profit “Theo Wolf Foundation, which was founded in March 2021 with a mission to promote and educate people on infant safe sleep practices.

Theo Benjamin Wolf was a healthy 12-week-old infant in August 2019 when he died at daycare due to unsafe sleeping practices.

By raising awareness of safe sleep practices with infants, the family hope to save another family from losing a child.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly 3,400 infants day each year from unsafe sleeping practices.

The event celebrates Theo’s 3rd birthday.

A 1.5 mile charity walk will begin at the junior high at 9 a.m., followed by a live butterfly release to celebrate Theo’s 3rd heavenly birthday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Family FUNdraiser featuring a number of free kids games with prizes, face painting, bounce houses and appearances from princesses.

There will also be a dunk tank where people can dunk members from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be plenty of food and drink options to purchase, along with 60 silent auction baskets.

Proceeds from the event will go back to the community through the Theo Wolf Foundation’s Safe Sleep Kits. The kits include a HALO SleepSack.

There will be vendors providing infant sleep safety education.

Lutheran Services in Iowa will be provided free car seat safety checks, and have free care seats available for families in need.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Splash Landing in Bettendorf temporarily closed
Bettendorf pool temporarily closed
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’

Latest News

Iowa Primary Election: How to make sure your absentee ballot counts
Washington is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Second man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting
"Red, White and Boom" returns July 3
‘Red, White and Boom’ fireworks show returns July 3
The project is hosting pop-up events and a survey to hear the community's input.
Moline city officials hope to hear community’s input on the future of downtown