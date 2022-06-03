Sunny and comfy today ahead of an active stretch of weather

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We have one more beautiful day with sunshine, low humidity and highs around 80º today before unsettled weather arrives over the next 36 hours. A front will stall out just north of I-80 late tonight. Areas north of the front will have showers and storms early Saturday morning. This will lead to a big difference in temps front north to south on Saturday afternoon with areas north of the front in the 60s and south of the front getting well into the 80s. This will be a trick temperature forecast even 24 hours out! Showers and storms will once again ride along the front on Sunday before a more substantial chance for widespread rain arrives late Sunday into Monday. Nearly daily storm chances exist next week with highs in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 80º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers north. Low: 56º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Storms north. High: 80º

