2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Davenport, according to police.

Officials say police responded to the 100 block of West Third Street at about 1:27 a.m. for reports of shots fired, and an individual injured by gunfire. Officers on scene found a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a verbal altercation between multiple people escalated to shots being fired, according to an initial investigation. The incident is still under investigation.

