Advertisement

2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning

The incident is still under investigation.
The incident is still under investigation.(Kmov)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Davenport, according to police.

Officials say police responded to the 100 block of West Third Street at about 1:27 a.m. for reports of shots fired, and an individual injured by gunfire. Officers on scene found a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a verbal altercation between multiple people escalated to shots being fired, according to an initial investigation. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool
U.S. Marshalls captured Alonzo-Rosales in California.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Moline shooting arrested in California
Splash Landing in Bettendorf temporarily closed
Bettendorf pool temporarily closed
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers

Latest News

rhubarb fest
Aledo’s 30th annual Rhubarb Fest is underway
Your First Alert Forecast
Partners of Scott County Watersheds holds annual ‘Pond Management Workshop’
Partners of Scott County Watersheds holds annual ‘Pond Management Workshop’
Partners of Scott County Watersheds holds annual ‘Pond Management Workshop’