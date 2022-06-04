Assumption, Pleasant Valley make it 3 teams playing on championship Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights topped Beckman 2-0 in the semifinals. They will face last years state runner up, Western Christian in the state title match at 1pm on Saturday. The Wolfpack have eliminated Burlington Notre Dame and West Liberty on their way to the championship.

The Pleasant Valley Spartans will get a chance to defend their title, after beating Prairie 3-0. PV will get a chance for revenge, they will face Waukee Northwest who were the only team to beat the Spartans all season.

