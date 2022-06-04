Bettendorf holding downtown event for families Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. the “Be Downtown” event in Bettendorf will kick off in the lot at 15th and State Street,

The day will start with a 45 minute high intensity workout with 1031 Fitness, and continues with a family fun zone.

Three separate bags tournaments will be held, each with a cash price of $571.22, the zip code of the city.

Live music will start at 11 a.m.

Additional information can be found at their website.

