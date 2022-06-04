The City of Davenport opens public pools for the summer season and offers a few safety tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Fejervary and Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Centers are open to the public for the summer season.

Senior Park Operations Manager with Davenport Parks & Recreation, Betsy Tubbs says she’s expecting many families to come out for opening weekend and wants to give a few tips to keep them safe around the pool.

Tubbs says parents should keep an eye on their kids and avoid distractions.

According to the CDC, some of the most common distractions are reading, using your phone and alcohol consumption.

Tubbs says these distractions can lead to mishaps.

“Yes it is a matter of seconds so just having your eyes there, you know if you think you can look there, and here something going on, you may miss it.”

”So put distractions down, put the book down, but the phone down, and watch your kids,” said Tubbs.

Experts say listening to trouble may not always be the best tool.

”That’s another thing I want to just emphasize, its not like the flailing you know, one, two, three, like they show, it’s very quiet,” said Tubbs.

Tubbs goes on to say a good tool to use is the buddy system.

”You know your child gets to an age where there like, I can do that mom, I don’t need you to go with me, if you choose to do that, again buddy them up. Don’t send them by themselves, were not a babysitter,” said Tubbs.

The Davenport Parks & Recreation officials say this season the pool will be open on alternate days.

The Fejervary Aquatic Center will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The cost is $5 for both pools.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.