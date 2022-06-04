Advertisement

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire and Police responded to a house fire near the intersection of West Third Street and North Pine street Saturday.

The fire started at about 1:25 p.m., according to neighbors. Police say all occupants left the building safely.

TV6 crew on scene say there was smoke blowing from the attic and roof. The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

