IDPH: Second probable case of monkeypox found in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says a second probable case of monkeypox has been found in Chicago.

The department said in a tweet Friday that the second case was a close contact of the first positive case that was announced Thursday. The tweet says “the risk to the general public remains low.”

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health say the first case was found in a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe. They say the man has not required hospitalization and is “isolating at home in good condition.”

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states.

