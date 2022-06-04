Advertisement

IDPH: Second probable case of monkeypox found in Chicago

Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says a second probable case of monkeypox has been found in Chicago.

The department said in a tweet Friday that the second case was a close contact of the first positive case that was announced Thursday. The tweet says “the risk to the general public remains low.”

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health say the first case was found in a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe. They say the man has not required hospitalization and is “isolating at home in good condition.”

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool
U.S. Marshalls captured Alonzo-Rosales in California.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Moline shooting arrested in California
Splash Landing in Bettendorf temporarily closed
Bettendorf pool temporarily closed
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital
Warren County man gets leg stuck in auger, hits horse on way to hospital

Latest News

monkeypox
Illinois reports first case of monkeypox in latest outbreak
Shortage of psychiatrists forces Genesis Psychology Associates to take limited referrals
Shortage of psychiatrists forces Genesis Psychology Associates to take limited referrals
TV6's Debbie McFadden and Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing discussing higher risk of...
Osteoporosis nearly doubles risk for hearing loss
TV6's Debbie McFadden and Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing discussing higher risk of...
Midday Medical: Osteoporosis nearly doubles hearing loss risk