Partners of Scott County Watersheds holds annual ‘Pond Management Workshop’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSW) held its second annual ‘Pond Management Workshop’ Friday, including discussions about water quality, fisheries management, and wetland habitats.

“It’s really important that landowners, or those pond owners, get to know all of the complexity of those systems so that we can have some healthy waters throughout our county,” said Kelsi Massengale, PSW’s coordinator. “We have a database that runs more than 20 years for all of these water quality parameters, and we see with that some different trends of patterns. Overall, we see that nutrients are present in our waters. We just want to be cautious that as we continue to develop our area, as we continue to have human activity influence our natural resources, we are cautious and sustainable in our efforts.”

Massengale said PSW continues to look at the number of particles found in water.

“It really requires a holistic approach to look at such a complex ecosystem,” Massengale said. “We generally can look at things like dissolved oxygen, phosphorus, and nitrogen to see if there are nutrients in the water and if there is enough oxygen to sustain fish habitats and other wildlife.”

PSW conducts three separate data collections at over 60 bodies of water inside Scott County each year.

“It’s not just water quality, it’s not just fish, it’s not just the resources there. You have to take a wider range look to solve their issues,” said Steve Gustafson, PSW’s vice chair.

Approximately 30 people attended the workshop.

“It’s important that we at least start this conversation with these people, let them know there are options, there is knowledge, and there are resources to be able to really have a healthy pond,” Massengale said. “That’s good not only for their landscape, their home, their backyard but for the overall health of our watersheds.”

Massengale said she’s hopeful they’ll continue to hold the workshop in the future. For more information on pond management, click or tap here.

