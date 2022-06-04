QC residents play bags, eat food, and listen to live music at the ‘Be Downtown’ event

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -People of all ages came to Downtown Bettendorf’s Organization’s ‘Be Downtown’ event, the finale of the 52722 Zip Code Party.

Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow by the day. We got a brand new bridge built down here, we got new walking paths, we got new businesses opening up daily,” said Ryan Jantzi, executive director of Downtown Bettendorf Organization. “We just want to make sure that we are showing off all that Bettendorf has to offer. We want to invite people down and see some of the old places they used to go to and check out some of the new businesses that have opened up. Just a lot of great things happening in downtown Bettendorf”.

Guests enjoyed a wide range of events, including a family fun zone with bounce houses and hands-on science stations, local food trucks, live music, and three separate bags tournaments.

“The spotlight is on local business,” Jantzi said. “Just spend some time down here and experience what’s going on. We’ve got more people living down here, more people biking down here, more people walking around. The system is working, and we want more people to come down and enjoy, and just be a part of this festival.”

For David Heberling, a Bettendorf resident, the ‘Be Downtown’ event was simply fantastic.

“I’m having so much fun here. Bettendorf does a great job. I’m seeing a lot of old friends, making new friends,” Heberling said. “We come down here, listen to music, play bags, have a beer or pop, or whatever you want, but the camaraderie is awesome. It brings all our communities together. We get a lot of people from Illinois, Iowa, Coal Valley, Rock Island, Davenport, and Bettendorf. When we are there, we are like one community.”

Jantzi said they are giving away 10 cash prizes, each worth $527.22

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.