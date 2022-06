ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Pride Fest is fully underway at Schwiebert park in Rock Island.

Over the weekend guests can find everything from music, to drag shows and burlesque on display.

There will be local vendors and organizations at the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is $7 a day and $12 on weekends.

