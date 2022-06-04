Advertisement

Rock Island Arsenal bridges to be closed for washing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - All bridges leading to Arsenal Island will have lane closures starting the weekend of June 4.

The Army says it is so the bridges can be washed.

The first bridge to be washed will be the Moline Bridge which will have single lane closures the weekend of June 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Government Bridge and the Rock Island Viaduct will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Saturday, June 11 at the same times to be washed.

