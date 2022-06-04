Some Unsettled Weather This Weekend

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’re starting the weekend on a unsettled note, with some showers and storms likely before it’s done. Look for a few sprinkles north, otherwise we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and warm weather today, with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Expect scattered showers this evening and overnight, with additional showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue into the start of the week, with showers Monday and Monday night. The rest of the week will feature a brief dry spell Tuesday, followed by another chance for rain Wednesday. Highs should reach the 70′s and lows in the 50′s through the period.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. High: 79°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening and overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

