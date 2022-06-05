Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after another man was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested on Sunday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder.

At around 6:58 p.m. on Saturday, the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots near 1913 Central Avenue. Officers located an adult male victim who had been apparently shot multiple times. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

An investigation by officers led to Evans being identified as the suspect. He allegedly had a confrontation with the victim outside of the address on Central Avenue, which led to the shooting.

Officers were able to make the arrest at around 7:36 a.m. after Evans was located using Dubuque’s traffic cameras near 2121 Holiday Drive.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

