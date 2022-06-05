Advertisement

Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians.

The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown.

You can find more information about parking restrictions on the department’s Facebook page.

