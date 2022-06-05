Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians.
The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown.
