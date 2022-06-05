Free weekend concert in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - In Clinton on Sunday evening guests can catch a free outdoor Pops concert with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

It’s the official kick off of the Symphony’s 69th season.

The concert is at 6:30 p.m. in the music shell in Riverview Park and will feature 50 musicians of the orchestra led by conductor Brian Dollinger.

The music this year will include music from Broadway and motion pictures, as well as patriotic tunes.

If needed the rain site for the concert is under U.S. bank.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.