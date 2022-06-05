Advertisement

Increasing Clouds This Afternoon/Showers & Storms Tonight

Rain Chances Ahead For The Coming Week
Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon, with showers and storms arriving later this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll see increasing cloudiness this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, followed by another period of active and unsettled weather tonight and again on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late this afternoon into this evening and continue overnight with lows in the 60′s. Look for showers and a few storms into Monday, with cloud cover and rain keeping readings confined to the 70′s. Some of these storms could produce some heavy rain, but are not expected to become severe, with amounts generally ranging from .50″ to just over 1″. We’ll get a brief opportunity to dry out Tuesday and Thursday, with additional rain chances expected Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should remain mild, reaching the 70′s through the rest of the work week.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness and warm temperatures. A shower late? High: 83°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with showers and thunderstorms during the day. High: 76°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15+ mph.

