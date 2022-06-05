Man arrested in connection to Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Davenport Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident that took place on May 24.

Police say Nicholas Cinadr, 22, of Davenport, and another suspect approached a man at 2000 Emerald Drive with firearms.

Cinadr then pulled his firearm out of his waistband and attempted to pistol whip the victim in the head, according to the affidavit.

The document then says Cinadr and the other suspect started to fight the victim.

Multiple people tried to separate them, according tot he affidavit, but then Cinadr aimed his weapon at the victim and shot him.

Police say the victim was struck near the spine and seriously injured.

Cinadr is being charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon in commission of a crime, armed with intent, intimidation, willful injury, possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and interference with a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.