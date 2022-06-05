Advertisement

Rockridge softball becomes first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons

By Joey Donia
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A golden age for Rockridge softball just keeps getting better. The Rockets came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Freeburg in 11 innings in the 2A State Championship game. The Rockets have won 65 games in a row and are the first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons. Watch highlights in the video player.

