Advertisement

Sunny This Morning/Storms This Afternoon

Rain Chances Ahead For The Coming Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Expect another period of active and unsettled weather as showers and thunderstorms move through the region this afternoon, tonight and again on Monday. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Look for lows in the 60′s, followed by readings in the 70′s as showers and storms continue into Monday. Some of these storms could produce some heavy rain. We’ll get a brief opportunity to dry out Tuesday, with additional rain chances expected Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Highs should reach the 70′s through the rest of the work week.

TODAY:  Sunshine this morning, then partly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.  High: 76°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is still under investigation.
2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning
Nicholas Richmond
Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool
QC Liquidation expands into Davenport
Quad Cities Liquidation expands into Davenport
Christine Sanders won $50,000 on the $5 scratch game
Davenport woman wins $50,000 from scratch ticket
Moline Fire Department battled fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing
Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Unsettled Weather This Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunny and comfy Friday, More weekend clouds
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Few Evening Showers Then Clearing Into Thursday