Sunny This Morning/Storms This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Expect another period of active and unsettled weather as showers and thunderstorms move through the region this afternoon, tonight and again on Monday. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Look for lows in the 60′s, followed by readings in the 70′s as showers and storms continue into Monday. Some of these storms could produce some heavy rain. We’ll get a brief opportunity to dry out Tuesday, with additional rain chances expected Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Highs should reach the 70′s through the rest of the work week.

TODAY: Sunshine this morning, then partly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 76°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

