Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd Iowa City Police officers placed 22-year-old Daria D. Brown of Iowa City under arrest. She was found on the 100 Block of South Clinton Street, hitting a bar’s windows after she was denied entry because of her intoxication level.

Brown assaulted three Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest. As Brown was being placed in a patrol vehicle, she grabbed an officer’s taser in an attempt to disarm him. After the arrest, she was taken to the Johnson County Jail. At the jail she continued resisting during the booking process, biting a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The charges Brown is facing includes:

  • Public Intoxication
  • Interference with Official Acts
  • 3 Counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations
  • Disarming a Peace Officer
  • Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury

The Iowa City Police Department is aware of a video of the incident currently on social media and says the incident is under review.

