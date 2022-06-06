A.B.A.T.E kicks off summer riding season with ‘Blessing of the Bikes’

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - About 150 bikes lined the streets of Downtown Fulton, IL for the annual “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony on Sunday.

David Holcomb, a member of Hell’s Our Home Motorcycle Club, said the event has been a tradition in Fulton as the temperatures heat up.

“It’s been an annual event now for 33 years, everybody’s tuned into it,” Holcomb said. [You can] get your bike blessed and get out there and hopefully stay alive as long as you can”.

A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education, A.B.A.T.E. works toward motorcycle awareness and legislation that protects motorcyclists.

Sergeant at Arms, Larry Leonard said the event serves as a kick-off to the riding season.

“We all could use a little help out on the road, there’s no reason not to have a little extra help,” Leonard said. “Just to give a little bit of fellowship amongst our brothers and a little bit of safety in our in our rides.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, fatal accidents involving motorcyclists rose nine percent from 2020 to 2021

Leonard wants the public says to take some extra time to watch for motorcycles this summer.

“We’re not as big as you are. And we’re not as able to be seen all the time,” Leonard said. “If you could just take a second look, take a second glance. You’re gonna feel horrible if you take one of us out, and we’re not going to feel good about it anyway.”

The “Blessing of the Bikes” included bicycles and mini bikes this year.

Holcomb said the event isn’t just for A.B.A.T.E. but for the community.

“Everybody kind of put their heads together and made something out of it. The city’s actually getting together now,” Holcomb said. “You’re bringing business in. So it’s definitely a good thing. And it’s getting better every year.”

