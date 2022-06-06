Bereskin Art Gallery to close in August, art classes moving to the Figge and Family Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Pat Bereskin has inspired generations of local artists. She has taught for three decades while operating the Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy for 28 years.

But a new era is dawning for Pat and for future art students.

Pat Bereskin announces that beginning in the fall of 2022, the Beréskin Art Academy will offer its classes through the Figge Art Museum in Davenport and the Family Museum, Bettendorf.

The newly branded Art Academy at the Figge is for intermediate to advanced-level students in upper elementary school through high school age. The Beginner Art Academy at the Family Museum is for beginner level students in early elementary grades.

Both locations will begin their class offerings in August.

Pat also announces that she will be closing the Bereskin Gallery on August 1, to focus solely on her art and teaching.

Art from the Bettendorf gallery’s 45 artists will continue to be sold online after the closing. The Bereskin website is HERE

Registration information and how to get involved with the classes will be available starting this summer at www.figgeartmuseum.org and for the Beginner Art Academy at www.familymuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.